Margaret "Marge" Louise Dockery
Margaret "Marge" Louise Dockery, 71, of Springfield MO, died at Kansas City Hospice of medical complications in Kansas City, MO on February 23, 2020. Marge was born to Alfred Arthur Enz and Mireille Leone (Jacquet) Enz on September 22, 1948 in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. Ft. Leavenworth is where her mother and she then met her dad James E. Remer when she was 3 years old. She attended Southwest High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
Marge was a baseball fan with her favorite team being the New York Yankees, until the Royals came to Kansas City in 1969. She also loved the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs. The most important thing to her was her family. She also enjoyed travelling and did so all around the world.
She worked for Smith Barney (which then became part of Citigroup) starting as a cashier in 1989 and retiring in 2010 as Vice-President of Operations.
She was preceded in death by her mother Mireille L (Jacquet) Remer, her father Alfred Enz and her husband William "Bill" S. Dockery.
She is survived by her dad, James E. Remer of Overland Park Kansas, her son James Brent Remer and wife Alison of Kansas City, MO, her grandchildren James Rhys, Ian Joseph and Lily Mireille and her cousins Marie Claude Perceval of Paris France, Francois and Francoise Gervais of Paris France, Florian and Sabrina Ripert and their children Paul and Suzanne of Strasbourg France, Thomas and Frédèrique Gervais and their daughters Juliette, Margo and Prune of Lyon France.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Satuday, February 29, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1517 E. 15th St., Lawrence, KS. A celebration of her life will be held later that day in Kansas City, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020