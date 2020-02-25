Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
1517 E. 15th St.
Lawrence, KS
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dockery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Louise "Marge" Dockery


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Louise "Marge" Dockery Obituary
Margaret "Marge" Louise Dockery

Margaret "Marge" Louise Dockery, 71, of Springfield MO, died at Kansas City Hospice of medical complications in Kansas City, MO on February 23, 2020. Marge was born to Alfred Arthur Enz and Mireille Leone (Jacquet) Enz on September 22, 1948 in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. Ft. Leavenworth is where her mother and she then met her dad James E. Remer when she was 3 years old. She attended Southwest High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Marge was a baseball fan with her favorite team being the New York Yankees, until the Royals came to Kansas City in 1969. She also loved the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs. The most important thing to her was her family. She also enjoyed travelling and did so all around the world.

She worked for Smith Barney (which then became part of Citigroup) starting as a cashier in 1989 and retiring in 2010 as Vice-President of Operations.

She was preceded in death by her mother Mireille L (Jacquet) Remer, her father Alfred Enz and her husband William "Bill" S. Dockery.

She is survived by her dad, James E. Remer of Overland Park Kansas, her son James Brent Remer and wife Alison of Kansas City, MO, her grandchildren James Rhys, Ian Joseph and Lily Mireille and her cousins Marie Claude Perceval of Paris France, Francois and Francoise Gervais of Paris France, Florian and Sabrina Ripert and their children Paul and Suzanne of Strasbourg France, Thomas and Frédèrique Gervais and their daughters Juliette, Margo and Prune of Lyon France.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Satuday, February 29, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1517 E. 15th St., Lawrence, KS. A celebration of her life will be held later that day in Kansas City, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -