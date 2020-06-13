Margaret Marie Purdy
1935 - 2020
Margaret Marie Purdy

Springfield - Margaret Marie Purdy, 84 of Springfield passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born November 16, 1935 to John and Elsie Wahl. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; her brothers, Joe and Charles; her sisters, Martha and Virginia. She is survived by a sister, Gladys; 3 children, Linda Compton and Cynthia Hokanson of Strafford and son, Kevin Williams of Tulsa, Oklahoma; 5 granddaughters, a grandson, 3 great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Margaret was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed.

Funeral services for Margaret will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home North with a visitation on Tuesday, June 16 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Burial will follow the services at Hazelwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret's memory to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in News-Leader from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
JUN
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
