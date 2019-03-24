|
Margaret Mary Bolden
Republic - Margaret Mary Bolden went home to Our Lord on March 3, 2019. She was born in Nerinx, Kentucky to Thomas and Marie (O' Leary) Egan. Her large Irish family moved to St. Louis, MO where she lived until she married Joseph Bolden. She would smile fondly when sharing stories of her childhood.
Her parents were devout Catholics who taught them to love the Lord. Margaret attended mass regularly at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Billings, MO. She turned to God for everything including getting a leg up in a card game.
She embroidered beautiful blocks for quilts that now keep generations of her family warm. Her favorite thing to do for many years was walk eight miles a day. Having a beer with family and friends was a close second. Our most cherished memories with her were made at her dining room table talking or playing games.
Each Christmas she looked forward to getting wish lists from other seniors who were less fortunate. She received so much joy shopping for their Christmas gifts; knowing each gift would bring them happiness.
She will always be in the hearts of those who loved her. She is survived by her daughters Peggy, Cinda, Linda, and Cathryn. She had 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was laid to rest on March 7, 2019 at Ozarks Memorial Gardens Cemetery next to her husband Joseph and sons; Joe Jr. and Tom.
Her Irish eyes are now smiling down upon us.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019