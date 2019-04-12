Services
Margaret Quick


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Quick Obituary
Margaret Quick

- - Margaret Quick, 86, passed away surrounded by family early Saturday morning April 6, 2019 at Lakeland Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Effingham, Illinois.

Margaret was born July 11, 1932 to Robert and Ellen (Farrell) Baxter in Warrington, England. She was the youngest of three children. Margaret met her husband of 61 years Malcolm Quick at Burtonwood Royal Air Force Base in England while they worked together at the base during the Korean War. Margaret moved to the United States upon on the completion of Malcolm's assignment at Burtonwood. Margaret was a devoted and loving mother to two children. Over the years she lived in Louisiana, Nebraska, Missouri, and Illinois. She occupied her time crafting, gardening, cooking, baking, reading, and caring for her rescue pets.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, both siblings, and many pets. She is survived by her children Vincent (Carolyn) Quick of Aurora, Colorado and Nondas (Paul Gutman) Hamlin of Effingham, IL, five grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many. A small graveside service in Springfield, Missouri will be planned in May. Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham, Illinois assisted the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bauerfh.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
