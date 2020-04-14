Services
Margaret Stever


1937 - 2020
Margaret Stever Obituary
Margaret Stever

Billings - Margaret Ann (Lehman) Stever was released from her pain on April 10, 2020. Ann was born at home in Billings, Missouri on February 28, 1937 to Adolph and Theresa (Huber).

Ann was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Billings. She attended grade school at St. Joseph then graduated from Billings High School in 1955. After graduation, she attended Draughn Business College in Springfield, Missouri.

As a single mother, working as a bookkeeper, she raised two daughters. They considered themselves the "Three Musketeers" which was also Ann's favorite candy bar. Ann loved to be silly to make her girls laugh. She was a fun mom. She also was a strong, determined mom. She overcame numerous obstacles to make sure her daughters had a roof over their head and food on the table. One of her proudest, personal moments was paying off her home mortgage several years early.

Ann's current joys were her two grandsons. She loved to spend time with her grandsons, and she was blessed to be a caregiver to them when they were babies and toddlers. The boys were willing accomplices to her garage sale habit. Ann loved to quilt, knit, and sew, creating many memorable items for her family and friends.

Ann will be greeted in Heaven by her daughter Debbie (Stever) Huffman, her parents, her brother Joe and her sisters Helen Lange, Virginia Twilling, Jean Mais, and many other dear family members and friends.

Ann is survived by her daughter Karen (Frank) Garrison, her grandsons Trent Huffman and Bryce Huffman and their dad Bill Huffman, her sister-in-law Emily Lehman, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Services under the direction of Meadors Funeral Home will be held at a late date. Online condolences may be made at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
