Margaret Taylor
Rogersville -
Margaret Louise Taylor, 87, Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospital.
She was born April 2, 1932 in Dade County, Missouri, the daughter of the late Clarence and Iva (Hull) Lollar. She was united in marriage April 7, 1957 to Hanson B. Taylor. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Denzil, Dorothy, Doris, and Deloris; a brother, Jim and an infant sister, Maxine.
Margaret was known to have a beautiful singing voice. She and Hanson enjoyed singing and recording gospel music as members of Plainview Church of Christ in their younger years. She was very proud of being a majorette in high school and attending the sporting events of her grandkids. After she retired from Montgomery Ward, Margaret spent many wonderful years on the farm enjoying her family and loved ones. She and Hanson were deeply in love and devoted to one another for 62 years. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
She is survived by her husband, Hanson; two sons, Hanson Taylor, Jr. and wife Cherie, and Michael Taylor and wife Mary; a daughter, Pamela Taylor Collins and husband David; five grandchildren, Jhett Collins and wife Ashley, Luke Taylor, Chandler Collins, Jackson Taylor, and Claire Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jade; a loving host of nieces, nephews, and dear family friends who were so special to her.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Visitation will be held before the service from 12:00 - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on May 31, 2019