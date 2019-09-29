|
Margaret Wann
Springfield - Margaret Wann, age 79, of Springfield, MO passed away on September 26th, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO after a long illness. She was born in Blackwell, OK on March 25th, 1940. After her family moved to Springfield, MO, Margaret graduated from Central High School in 1958 and furthered her education at Burge School of Nursing where she became a Registered Nurse. She worked as a labor and delivery nurse for approximately 30 years.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Rosalie Zibilski. She is survived by her husband Frank Wann, Springfield, MO; her daughter Melissa Vandervoort (Scott), Stilwell, KS; her daughter Amy Boguski, Charlotte, NC; brother Bill Zibilski (Debby), Fair Grove, MO; her five grandchildren, Katherine, Jack and Adam Boguski, Danny and Carly Vandervoort. She is also survived by nephew Brad Zibilski (Angie) and niece Brandee Lentz (Michael) and her three great- nieces, Reagan Zibilski and Palin and Piper Lentz.
Memorial services to celebrate Margaret's life will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at South Street Christian Church located at 500 South Street, Springfield, MO 65806. Reverend Janet Given will be officiating under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will be at Maple Park Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Street Christian Church Foundation.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019