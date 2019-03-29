|
|
Margaret Yung
Galena - Margaret "Maggie" A. Yung, Galena, MO, daughter of Henry E. and Ella (Buller) Gaeddert, was born October 7, 1939 in Anthony, KS and departed this life on March 25, 2019 at the age of 79.
Margaret had been a resident of the area for twenty-six years, moving here from Wichita, KS. She worked as the office manager of the Yung Design Group Branson. She was a member of Tri Sigma sorority and graduate of Emporia State University, Sweet Adelines and Soroptimist; taught English and Speech at Wamego, Wichita, Derby, and Valley Center, KS high schools; operated her own book store for several years; was Miss Harvey County and attended the Cedar Ridge Baptist Church of Galena, MO since moving to Missouri.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Bill G. Yung of Galena, MO; two sons, Marc Yung and wife, Shelly of Andale, KS and Mitch Yung and wife Marilyn of Branson, MO; five grandchildren, Kelsey, Andy, Jurney, Katherine and Collin; one great granddaughter, Coraline; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, April 1, 2019 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Baptist Church Galena, MO with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Keeter officiating. Burial will be in Yocum Pond Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Maggie A. Yung Memorial for 'Samaritan's Purse' at Arvest Bank Branson West, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 29, 2019