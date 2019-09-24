|
Margie Lee (Burns) Dennis
Springfield - Margie Lee (Burns) Dennis, of Springfield (formerly Branson) passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Her daughter and cousin were with her. Margie was born in Kissee Mills, MO, on November 20, 1924 to Earl and Edna (Kissee) Burns. She is survived by her daughter GayLynn Russell (husband Gary); grandson Geoffrey Russell (wife Tiffany), and great grandson George.
Margie graduated from Forsyth High School at the age of 16 and began her teaching career at age 17 in Loafers Glory, MO, next at Wilson, MO. During the war, she worked in Defense Plants in California and Kansas City.
She received her degree from then SMS and taught in Hollister, MO and then in Branson, MO, where she retired after teaching a total of 34 years. She loved to travel with one of her teaching friends and they enjoyed many trips together.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband Claude Dennis and her parents Earl and Edna Burns.
Most of all, she loved her family and their visits as well as visits from several cousins. She believed a Grandmother was a little bit parent, a little bit teacher and a little bit best friend. She also believed one of the most important things in life was honesty. Margie was 94 and will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, 708 State Highway 248, Branson, MO 65616, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019