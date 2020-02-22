|
Margie Vonnahme
Springfield - Margie Vonnahme age 90, born January 28, 1930 in Belleville, IL, went to her heavenly home February 21, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by husband Carl J. Vonnahme, her three brothers, one sister and all of her in-laws.
Margie "married her best friend" Carl on November 24, 1951.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Ellen Moore (Duffy), Lori Lincoln (Bruce) and Vicki Pfankuch(Jerry). Five grandchildren, Nathan Cox (Scarlett Li), Angi Hankins (Max), Jason Trent (Jessica Dillinger), Alison Jamieson, Alecia Bare (Tyler). Four great grandchildren Ava, Parker, Carter and Asher and extended family Shadow and Kaitlynn Hankins and great, great grandsons William and Joshua.
Margie valued the friendship and care given by Velma Sands and Elaine Pfeiffer.
Margie enjoyed working at the Mall for Osco/Medicare Glazer for over 20 years, from its opening in 1971 to closure in 1993.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church since 1967 and enjoyed going out to eat after Mass with friends and family.
She has been greatly loved as she will be missed.
Funeral Mass services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception, under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to The of Springfield at 2446 E. Madrid St., Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020