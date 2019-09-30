|
|
Margo Welsh
Springfield - Margo Virginia (Gray) Welsh, 73, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on September 27, 2019, after bravely battling cancer for the last twelve months. She was a life-long resident of Springfield and a committed member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Margo was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mary Jean, Hazel, Ruth, JoAnn and brother, Jack. She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter Lisa and son-in-law John Skiffington; daughter Marcie and son-in-law John Torri. Known as Mimi to her grandchildren, she absolutely adored and will be missed by her four grandchildren Jacob, Olivia, Sophie and Charlotte.
Margo was born on December 8, 1945 in Springfield, MO to Jack and Bessie (Pellham) Gray. She met the love of her life, Richard Welsh while attending St. Agnes High School. They were married on June 13, 1964 and were privileged to share over 55 years of marriage. They were completely devoted to each other and their family.
Margo worked many years at Consumers Grocery Stores before becoming a food broker. She loved to cook, enjoyed passing on her family recipes to her grandchildren and was an avid gardener. She also loved going on road trips with her family and friends, especially to the beach and casinos. Margo's Catholic faith guided her life, and she passed this faith onto her children. She loved her St. Joseph Catholic Church community. Margo's beautiful smile, love of life, and engaging personality were gifts to everyone she met.
A prayer service will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 6 PM with visitation to follow until 8 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 East Seminole, Springfield, MO. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Wednesday October 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1115 N. Campbell, Springfield, MO. Burial will follow at Resurrection cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 30, 2019