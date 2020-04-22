Services
Marguerite Alice Price-Flowers


1926 - 2020
Marguerite Alice Price-Flowers Obituary
Marguerite Alice Price-Flowers

Springfield - Marguerite Alice Price-Flowers, 93, of Springfield, MO passed away at 11:00 PM Saturday April 18, 2020 from heart complications. Marguerite was born November 23, 1926 in Vicksburg, MS to Sam and Marguerite Price. She went on to graduate from Culkin Academy High School where she was a cheerleader and basketball player. Marguerite also attended All Saints College on a full scholarship.

Marguerite went on to marry Luther Wells and had three daughters Sandra, Alice and Pam. They traveled as a family internationally for several years. In South America, Marguerite found her love for art and painting. She painted many beautiful landscapes during her lifetime. She returned to Pine Bluff, Arkansas in 1968. She taught school in a Headstart program and a was a member of Watson Chapel Baptist Church. Marguerite gave many years of love as a care giver to her mother, Marguerite Moore Price, in her home. In 1975 Marguerite married Johnny W. Flowers of Vicksburg, MS where they lived for many years until retiring in Springfield, MO. Marguerite and Johnny were active members of Christ Episcopal Church. Marguerite was preceded in death by husband, Johnny W. Flowers. Parents Sam and Marguerite Price, brothers Shelby (Audrey) Price, Sammy (Leatha) Price and sister Lorraine Fischer and grandson, Jared Jenkins.

She is survived by sister Betty Henson of Tupelo, MS, daughters Sandra (Robert) Kubik of Springfield, MO, Alice (Morris) Jenkins of Hot Springs Village, AR and Pamela (Philip) Miller of Glenwood AR. Grandchildren Brian (Ashley) Kubik, Greg (Victoria) Kubik, Brad (Renae) Kubik, Josh (Rachel) Kubik, Brandon (Valerie) Ruhl, Eric (Paige) Ruhl, and Megan Jenkins. Fourteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be made to at www.alzfdn.org or at . Online condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
