Mission - Marian L. Aldridge, 96, of Mission, Kansas formerly of Springfield, Missouri, died peacefully on March 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving children. In her own words, "Growing old is a privilege, not everyone gets to do it". When she became ill, she moved back to the Mission, Kansas area where she could be close to her daughter.
Born July 10, 1923 in Plymouth, Pennsylvania, she was predeceaseed by her parents, Charles Warman and Ethel Mae Gardner Warman. Also, preceding her in death was her husband of 49 years, Edgar A. Aldridge of Springfield, Missouri, and her son Thomas H. Aldridge of Wichita, Kansas.
Marian and her husband Allen moved to Springfield in 1970 to pursue their love of fishing. She and Allen would play cards or a game of some sort everyday. She taught all the small kids in the neighborhood and her own children and grandchildren, how to play every board game and card game there was. She enjoyed Bingo and playing slot machines at the Casinos. She had a passion for cooking and would feed anyone who stepped into her home. She spent many hours cross stitching beautiful pictures that her home was filled with. She was always crocheting an afghan for someone, all made with love. She was loved by everyone and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her three children, Judy K. Mountain of Olathe, Kansas, Edgar A. (Edna) Aldridge III of Navarre Florida, and Denise (Robert M.) Palmgren of Roeland Park, Kansas. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at The National Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri, where she will be buried with her late husband. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations made to the .
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020