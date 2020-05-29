Marie E. Fabro
Springfield - Marie Elizabeth Fabro, 101, of Springfield, MO, passed away Monday, May 5, 2020 at Glendale Gardens in Springfield, MO. She was born on February 20, 1919 to Peter and Louise (Schatz) Netzer, of Billings, MO. She graduated from Billings Schools in Billings, MO. She was united in marriage to Leo Fabro on November 9, 1943. Marie and Leo ran a dairy farm together. When they moved to Springfield, Marie was a homemaker. She attended to her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, which led into beautiful floral arrangements and a lot of canning. Marie and Leo enjoyed Polka dancing. In her spare time, she would also write poems. She wrote a poem to the family of Robert F. Kennedy after his passing, in which she received a thank you letter back from Ethel Kennedy.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her parents (Peter and Louise Netzer); and brothers: Wilbert, Don, Pedro (Paul), Raymond, Edmond (Lefty), Leonard (Shorty), and Richard Netzer; sisters: Lucille Schmill, Marguerite Yonkman, Virginia Roetto, and Geraldine Ruzicka. She is survived by one sister Frances Frett and husband Clarence of Marion, IA. She is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews and loved ones. A special thank you goes out to the essential workers at Glendale Gardens Nursing Home.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Live stream will be available at www.ic-parish.org by clicking on the Facebook link.
Springfield - Marie Elizabeth Fabro, 101, of Springfield, MO, passed away Monday, May 5, 2020 at Glendale Gardens in Springfield, MO. She was born on February 20, 1919 to Peter and Louise (Schatz) Netzer, of Billings, MO. She graduated from Billings Schools in Billings, MO. She was united in marriage to Leo Fabro on November 9, 1943. Marie and Leo ran a dairy farm together. When they moved to Springfield, Marie was a homemaker. She attended to her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, which led into beautiful floral arrangements and a lot of canning. Marie and Leo enjoyed Polka dancing. In her spare time, she would also write poems. She wrote a poem to the family of Robert F. Kennedy after his passing, in which she received a thank you letter back from Ethel Kennedy.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her parents (Peter and Louise Netzer); and brothers: Wilbert, Don, Pedro (Paul), Raymond, Edmond (Lefty), Leonard (Shorty), and Richard Netzer; sisters: Lucille Schmill, Marguerite Yonkman, Virginia Roetto, and Geraldine Ruzicka. She is survived by one sister Frances Frett and husband Clarence of Marion, IA. She is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews and loved ones. A special thank you goes out to the essential workers at Glendale Gardens Nursing Home.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Live stream will be available at www.ic-parish.org by clicking on the Facebook link.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from May 29 to May 31, 2020.