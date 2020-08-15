Marie Johnson



Marie Johnson, 46, was born August 8, 1973 in West Plains, MO. On August 5, 2020, Marie lost a decade long battle with opiate addiction in her home in Springfield, Missouri.



Marie was an extraordinarily gifted athlete who played Mighty Mights football in grade school and basketball for West Plains and Thayer High Schools. She graduated from Thayer High School in 1991. Marie attended Queens College in Charlotte, North Carolina on a basketball scholarship until injuries ended her basketball career. Marie later achieved an associate's degree at Southwest Missouri State University. Her careers included deputy sheriff, EMT, and sales manager. In recent years, Marie was dedicated to rescuing, adopting and doctoring animals. She was affectionately known in her home as Dr. Mom. Shortly before she died, she was making sure the stray cats in her neighborhood had food and water for the night.



Marie is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Mary Lou Johnson, and her precious dogs, Macy and Daisy. Marie is survived by her father Gordon Dean Johnson and his wife Janice of West Plains, Missouri and her family of choice Gayla Graven, Katie Klocksiem, and Cindy Graves, as well a host of friends in the recovery and substance abuse treatment community.



Marie was well known and much loved in local Alcoholics Anonymous from 2007 to present although her participation had waned in recent years. Marie's primary source of support in the last five years came from Preferred Family Healthcare/Carol Jones Recovery Center in Springfield. The love and care given to Marie from the staff and management of PFH/CJRC cannot be overstated. With a heart full of gratitude and love, thank you all.



A memorial service will be held at Nathanial Greene Park, Hosta Garden side, on August 22nd, 2020 at 10:00 AM. It is suggested to bring a chair.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to C.A.R.E animal rescue. Donations can be accepted in person at the C.A.R.E. Adoption Center, or mailed to: C.A.R.E PO Box 215 Aurora, Missouri 65606.









