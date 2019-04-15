|
Marie Maxine McCaslin
Springfield - Marie Maxine McCaslin, age 98, passed away on April 9, 2019 in BirchPointe Health and Rehab. She was born at home on a farm in Rohrer, Illinois on March 27, 1921, the fifth child of Trueman and Bessie (McCracken) Farmer.
She was a "Rosie the Riveter" during WWII. She married the love of her life, Fred Eugene (Gene) McCaslin on December 7, 1946 and enjoyed 58 years of a wonderful marriage until his passing in 2005.
Maxine loved to cook and bake and make delicious pies and rolls for her family and friends. She loved to make ceramics and kept few, but gave away so many to very appreciative people. Maxine and Gene were members of Campbell United Methodist Church and she knitted and crocheted many items for the church putting love into each one.
She had the loving care of Integrity Health Care taking care of her at her home from October 2008 until September of 2018. Her health then took a steep decline and she became a resident patient at Birch Pointe Health and Rehabilitation here in Springfield for about 8 months.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Gene McCaslin. Her brothers Carl, Glenn and Verne and her sisters Mildred and Lorene. She is survived by her sister Louise "Cricket" Eidson. Niece Cheryl Eidson and nephew Bill Eidson, all of Springfield, MO. Niece Connie Carpenter and husband Richard of Kansas City, MO and many other nieces and nephews who were all equally special and loved very much. She is also survived by two cousins and many dear friends. The family wishes to thank her neighbors Tom and Mary, Cy and Anna, Nicki and Dick and Jean for all the love and help given to Maxine. Thank you also to Fran, Robin and Surretta from Integrity Health Care and Hospice and to Birch Pointe for the loving care shown to her. We all loved Maxine. She was a special and very giving person and we will all miss her so very much. She gave the most important gift of herself.
Visitation will be from 12:00 -1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 in Greenlawn Funeral Home South with service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Gentry-McCaslin Cemetery in Quincy, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 15, 2019