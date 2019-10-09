|
|
Marilyn Allen
Nixa - Marilyn Allen, age 78, of Nixa passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born November 4, 1940 in Springfield to Edward and Lula (Hicks) Buttram. She was united in marriage to Thomas Allen June 3, 1960.
Marilyn was a wonderful wife and mother and homemaker. She could cook and make everything delicious. She was a wonderful example to her children and all who knew her of how to live life as a Christian. Her dedication to God was unmistakable. She was very active in her church, Nixa Church of Christ. She taught Sunday school to the children and loved to sing. Marilyn made decorations and shadow boxes for the church. She made the church bulletins until her health failed.
Marilyn was very talented. She made quilts and made flower arrangements for friends and family events. Every year she would make strawberry jelly with her grandchildren. Marilyn was a seamstress as well. She was always busy with the next project.
Marilyn had a strong constitution and persevered through many health and life challenges. She loved people and spread the gospel when she had the opportunity.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 59 years; their children Sheryl Gorham, her husband Steve of York, SC, Michael Allen, his wife Shelly of Nixa, Jeffrey Allen, his wife Lisa of Nixa, Christopher Allen, his wife Shannon of Nixa; grandchildren Jared Gorham, his wife Abigail of Liberty, MO, Autumn Raymond, her husband Ryan of Guyton, GA, Jordon Allen, Lauren Allen, Morgan Allen, Shelby Harvey, Raegan Allen, and Darby Allen.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters Faye Wilson, Virginia Jones, Wanda Sell and Naomi Payne.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 14, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Springfield, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019