Marilyn Etolia Dugan
Springfield - Marilyn Etolia Dugan, 71, of Springfield, Missouri was born July 2, 1949 to Whitfield and Etolia (Barnes) Dugan and passed away August 26, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Whitfield and Etolia Dugan, her brother-in-law, Joe Helterbrand and stepson, Ed Elsass.
Marilyn is survived by daughters, Catherine and husband, Anthony DiFilippo, Wentzville, Missouri; Sarah Truitt, Springfield, Missouri; and Susann Elsass, Florence, Alabama; sister, Elaine Helterbrand, Duluth, Minnesota; her grandchildren, Liam, Emily, Lydia, Ben and Shanonn; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Marilyn graduated from Marshfield High School and attended Missouri State University (SMS) before moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma. She returned to Missouri in 1976 and remained in her home state until her death. Marilyn was employed by Greene County and Great Southern Bank in Springfield, Missouri and had a long history of serving the public through her employment. Marilyn was a member of Central Christian Church in Springfield, Missouri.
Funeral services for Marilyn Etolia Dugan will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 1, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri with burial in Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. No visitation will be held at Marilyn's request. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects beginning Monday, August 31, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, Ms. Dugan requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, The Salvation Army, or Ozarks Food Harvest. Due to Covid-19 social distancing and wearing of masks is strongly encouraged. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.