Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marilyn Hedgpeth Obituary
Marilyn Hedgpeth

Springfield - Marilyn Kay Hedgpeth, age 76, of Springfield died April 19, 2019. She was born September 29, 1942 in Springfield to James William and Bessie Ellen (Willoughby) Hedgpeth.

Marilyn enjoyed stock car racing and drag racing, even winning the Powder Puff Derby. She greatly enjoyed music, serving as soundboard technician for the country music group Boothill and riding her favorite horse, Jill.

Marilyn was loving and devoted to her family and friends. She will be eternally missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. Marilyn's childhood friends will never forget the turkey incident.

Marilyn is survived by her sisters Rosalee Delman and Shirley Maples and her husband Joe; her brother Ron Hedgpeth and wife Margie; and nieces and nephews.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; a brother Jimmy Hedgpeth; a sister Joyce Armstrong; and brothers-in-law Jerry Delman and Richard Armstrong.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Adams funeral Home, Nixa
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 25, 2019
