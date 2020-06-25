Marilyn Holtkamp
Marilyn Holtkamp

Marilyn past away peacefully on 06/23/2020 in The Manor at Elfindale of Springfield. Her story is one of love: love for her parents, husband, siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The loss of her daughter and son was hard but she powered through with love. She was an avid audiobook listener and just as she knew all good stories had love and happy endings, she also knew that all happy endings must end. We rate her life story a "10+". Twenty years on dialysis brought joy and sorrow. Still, she strove to be a source of love, joy, and warmth for all those she touched. Today we focus on the love because that is all we feel when we think of Marilyn. We will miss her dearly.

Born 1938 in St. Rose, IL to Ed & Martha (Netemeyer) Horstmann. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Holtkamp; son Randall and Jose Lopez of Dallas; granddaughter Jennifer (Eagleburger) and James Schmittling, great grandsons Avery and Asher; grandson Ryan Eagleburger and Alicia (Hashagen), great grandsons, Brayden and Austyn. Preceded in death by daughter Sandra (Eagleburger) in 2009 and son Dean 2017.

She was so thankful to Fresenius dialysis staff & nephrologists for being so kind and supportive of her and son Dean.

Private service. Internment at Springfield Missouri State Veterans Cemetary. gormanscharpf.com




Published in News-Leader from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

