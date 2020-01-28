|
|
Marilyn J. Vydra
Springfield - Marilyn J. Vydra, 80, Springfield, MO, departed this life on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Springfield. She was born June 4, 1939, in Cleveland, OH.
Memorial visitation will be from 5:30-6:30 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2200 West Republic Rd, Springfield, with a prayer service starting at 6:30 pm.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Friday, January 31st at 10:00 am. Inurnment will take place at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Marilyn's name to Integrity Hospice or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020