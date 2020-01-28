Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:30 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Inurnment
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Vydra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Vydra


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. Vydra Obituary
Marilyn J. Vydra

Springfield - Marilyn J. Vydra, 80, Springfield, MO, departed this life on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Springfield. She was born June 4, 1939, in Cleveland, OH.

Memorial visitation will be from 5:30-6:30 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2200 West Republic Rd, Springfield, with a prayer service starting at 6:30 pm.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Friday, January 31st at 10:00 am. Inurnment will take place at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Marilyn's name to Integrity Hospice or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -