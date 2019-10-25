Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Springfield, MO
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Marion Petersen
Marion J. Petersen Obituary
Marion J. Petersen

Springfield - Marion J. Petersen, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her daughter's home in Springfield, MO. She was born May 1, 1928 to Juliana and Hy Brune in Carroll, IA. She graduated from Bemidji High School and in June of 1946 she married her husband of 68 years, Joseph Petersen.

Marion was a kind, generous and intelligent person with a quick wit. She was devoted to her family, faith and helping anyone in need. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Petersen; parents, Juliana and Hy Brune; two brothers, Harry and Fred Brune; and grandson, Douglas E. Batson.

She is survived by her daughters; Carol Snider (Kenneth), Marilyn Batson, Peggy Jones, Julie Nickle (Ted) and Mary Phouthone; sons, Joe Jr. (Mary) and Tony; brother, Paul Brune; 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Springfield. Burial will be at 2:00 PM at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Informal Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 29 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1609 N Summit Ave, Springfield, MO 65803 or St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 515 W Scott St, Springfield, MO 65802.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
