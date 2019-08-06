|
|
Marjorie A. Greer
Bois D' Arc - Marjorie Ann (Gabbard) Greer became a widow when her beloved husband of 65 years, James, passed away in October 2018. She loved him and her family as much as any woman could. Marjorie passed away on August 4, 2019 just weeks before her 84th birthday. She loved birthdays and all holidays especially when she could share them with her family. She was born in Rockcastle County Kentucky on August 25, 1935 to Russell and Ethel (Grant) Gabbard. She was the oldest of six children, having been predeceased by her brothers, Bruce, Neal, and Gary, and her sister Rita. Her other sister, Judy, survives. Also surviving are their only child, Elaine, and her husband Barry Woosley. Marjorie and James had three grandchildren, James Woosley and his wife Heather, Pamela Sandvig and her husband Kyle Sandvig and John Woosley and his wife Brandi. Her six great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Matthew Sandvig, Anna and Ian Woosley, and Miller and Ciara Woosley, along with their parents, were her big-gest joy. Her first great-granddaughter, Kaylee, had a special place in her heart. They were very close and had many lively conversations and laughs together. They were truly two of a kind! Marjorie loved her many friends, and people were drawn to her because of her genuine smile and kind personality. She lived at the Castlewood Assisted Liv-ing facility and will be sorely missed by her friends and the staff. Alt-hough she had various jobs throughout her life, she was happiest as a military wife. She also had many hobbies, including sewing and gene-alogy and in her later years she enjoyed card making and rubber stamping. She made thousands of beautiful cards for every birthday and holiday that are treasured by her family. She was also a dog lov-er and over her lifetime loved many dogs, both hers and those of her family. Her heart was broken when she could no longer care for her twin Labradors, Mack and Toby, when she moved into assisted care. She was a woman of great faith and loved the Lord. She will be bur-ied Wednesday August 7, at 2:00 pm at the Missouri Veterans ceme-tery joining her husband James, a veteran of the USAF. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, where all are welcome to celebrate her life.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 6, 2019