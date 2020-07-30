Marjorie Ann BuffSpringfield - Marjorie Ann Buff, age 92, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away on July 24. She was born to Walter and Gladys Jackson in Springfield on July 6, 1928. She graduated from Springfield High School before becoming a lifelong homemaker.She was united in marriage to Robert J. Buff on June 8, 1947.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Buff; and her parents, Walter and Gladys Jackson. She is survived by her son and his spouse, David J. and Julie R. Buff.A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on August 3, 10:00 am.The family requests that donations be made to The American Diabetes Association.