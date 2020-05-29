Marjorie Ann Drennan
Springfield - Marjorie Ann Drennan, 90, died Thursday at her home.
Mrs. Drennan will be laid to rest along with her husband Joe in a double ceremony on Monday at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Due to the current Corona Virus restrictions, all arrangements are private.
Published in News-Leader from May 29 to May 31, 2020.