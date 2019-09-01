Services
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS 67213
(316) 265-2646
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
1050 E. 15th St.
Ottawa, KS
View Map
Marjorie Jean Howell (Spears) Blackwell


1923 - 2019
Marjorie Jean Howell (Spears) Blackwell Obituary
Marjorie Jean (Spears) Howell Blackwell

Wichita - 95, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born October 18, 1923 in Homewood, KS. She moved from Wichita, KS to Springfield in 1985 after her marriage to Glenn Blackwell. Marge and Glenn made many friends as members of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield and through other activities they enjoyed. They coordinated their carpentry and craft skills to make wonderful gifts for their friends and families. Favorite activities included: bowling, playing cards, and entertaining friends and family members at their home and on trips to Branson. In 2004 they moved to Wichita, KS to focus on family. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Harold T. Howell; second husband, Glenn Blackwell; daughter, Vicki K. Brown; siblings, Arthur Dean Spears, Eula Mae Stookey and Erma Ogg; and nephew, Don Stookey. Marjorie is survived by her 3 daughters, Connie (Bill) Carter of Huntsville, AL, Deborah (Jim) Hauserman, and Margo Nunn of Wichita, KS; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and 5 nieces. For complete obituary and service details, please visit www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
