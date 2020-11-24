1/1
Marjorie Roper
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Roper

Monett - Marjorie Mae Roper, 94, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Lacoba Nursing Home in Monett, Missouri, where she had been a resident since June 2019. She was born on October 8, 1926, in Phillipsburg, Missouri, the daughter of Glen and Adelaide Cline. She graduated from Ava High School, Ava, Missouri, in 1944.

Marjorie lived in southwest Missouri all her life. She was a homemaker who always put her family first. She loved to read and was an avid "crochet" artist. She was also a proud Lily-Tulip retiree.

Marjorie and her husband of 62 years, Vance Roper, were long-time residents of Springfield, Missouri, and charter members of Asbury United Methodist Church. Vance preceded her in death in 2006. She is survived by a son, Glen R. and wife Carol, of Gulf Shores, Alabama; a granddaughter, Jennifer Allcock, and great-granddaughter, Ashtyn Blakey, both of Monett, Missouri; a younger brother, James William "Bill" and wife, Linda, of Davis, California; and several nieces and nephews all residing in California. Both her older sister, Jean, and brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Fisher, of Sacramento, California, preceded her in death.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff at Lacoba for the excellent care provided to Marjorie (affectionately known as 'granny' to her family and close friends) during her residency at the nursing home.

No visitation is planned. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no memorial service at this time. Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home will provide supervision for interment at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved