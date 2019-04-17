|
Marjorie Ruth Lorenc
Springfield - Marjorie Ruth (Hundertmark) Lorenc was born May 24, 1929, in Ottosen, Iowa, on the farm that was homesteaded by her 26-year old grandfather in 1893. She was the second of three children born to Wallace Eldon and Dorothy May (Struthers) Hundertmark. She departed this life on April 14, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Ernest Lorenc, daughter Jennifer Mitchell and husband Neil of Palm Beach, Florida, son Steven Lorenc and wife Virginia of Hinsdale, Illinois, grandsons David and Thomas Lorenc of Hinsdale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Phyllis in 1947 and brother Eldon in 1955.
Marjorie graduated from the Ottosen High School as valedictorian of her class. Her further education was at the University of Iowa where she graduated from the College of Nursing and the College of Liberal Arts. While attending the university she met fellow student Ernest Lorenc and they married in 1952. When he completed all of his medical training, they moved to Springfield in 1960. During their children's school years, she worked as a volunteer in numerous capacities helping others including being an initial volunteer in the first hospice in Springfield, now Compassus.
After their children left home, she returned to work as a Registered Nurse at St. John's Medical Center (now Mercy) for 13 years retiring in 1993. She was a 45-year member of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church where she served as a Stephen Minister and Respite Caregiver. During her last years she was enriched by the fellowship at Sunshine Baptist Church. She treasured her family and friends.
Honoring Marjorie's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please remember Marjorie by doing a good deed for someone in need.
The family wishes to thank Gigi Baker, MD and the Hospice Compassus team for their loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 17, 2019