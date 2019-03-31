|
Marjorie Thornson
Springfield - Marjorie Thornson, 94, of Springfield, MO went home to be with her Lord on March 25, 2019 at Maranatha Village. She was born March 23, 1925 on a ranch in Buffalo, Oklahoma to Ray and Opal (Pennock) Harmon. Marjorie was one of four children, and the only girl.
Marjorie's passion in life was teaching children. She was a 2nd grade teacher for 38 years and also taught the accordion. She met and married Arnold Thornson later in her life. Marjorie loved teaching, her family and the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Arnold, and two brothers; Dale Harmon and Milo Harmon.
Left to mourn her passing is her brother Gordon (and wife Marie) Harmon and a nephew Douglas Harmon.
A visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 1, 2019 from 9-10 am at the chapel at Maranatha Village (233 East Norton Rd, Springfield) under the direction of Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel. Funeral services to follow at 10 am with burial to take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens (5234 W State Hwy EE). Online condolences may be made to www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019