Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Community Room at The Montclair
Marjorie West Bartow


1930 - 2019
Marjorie West Bartow Obituary
Marjorie West Bartow

Springfield - Marjorie West Bartow was born on August 17, 1930 in Brookfield, Mo to Harry Keyes and Ruth White West. She died Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Springfield, Mo. Her husband, Russell Gooch Bartow, preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children and their families: Jeffrey West Bartow of Chicago, Il; Sally Ann Bartow of Seattle, Wa; Susan Melissa Bartow of Pasadena, Ca; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mother loved the natural world, she loved to read, she loved following politics, but mostly she loved her husband, her children and extended family, her life in Springfield, her fabulous friends, the caregivers at The Montclair, her poodle Rocky, and the many other dogs, cats, horses, cows (and ducks!) that brought joy to her throughout her life. As Mom said, "Let's keep it fun!"

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, Oct 19 in the Community Room at The Montclair. Private burial will take place in Brookfield, Mo under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 W Norton Road, Springfield, Mo 65803
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
