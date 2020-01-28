|
Mark Fredrick Rich
Springfield - Mark Fredrick Rich, 63, of Springfield died from cancer in the early morning of January 24, 2020, at his home with his beloved wife, Mona Rich, by his side. At Mark's request no service will be held.
Mark was born April 16, 1956 in Springfield to Paul and Nancy Rich. He graduated from Greenwood High School and Kansas State University with a degree in architecture. He subsequently worked for many years with his father, Paul, in their Springfield based architectural office.
Mark was an avid fly fisherman and spent many cherished days on our Ozark area rivers. He remained a proud Kansas State alumnus and enthusiastic Wildcat athletics supporter through thick and thin.
He is survived by his wife, Mona Rich, and his daughter, her spouse and his grandchildren; Courtney and Matthew Linsky, Sadie and Harrison Linsky. His siblings' families, Ann Truex with daughter Liza, and Greg Rich with wife Karen and children Will and Abby, also mourn his passing.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020