1/1
Mark Haik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Haik

Springfield - Mark Steven Haik passed away peacefully, at age 64, surrounded with love from his wife and three daughters.

While many knew him as a funny and handsome entrepreneur, his family knew him as a selfless, loving and dedicated husband and father, who was exponentially proud of his marriage, children and grandchildren.

His family will forever miss being serenaded by his exquisite vibrato, frantically cleaning house for his unexpected visits and infectious laughter.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, James and June Haik.

He is survived by his wife Paula, and three daughters, Raven (Scott) Cotton, children Olivia, Caroline & Maggie, Brittany (Chris) Haik and their children Madden, Carter & Charlotte, Kendra Morris (Shaun)and their children Tinslee & Judah; Paula's children Devin, Dominique and her son Mason, his brothers and sisters Pam Clark, Jimmy (Cheryl) Haik, Cyndi Haik-McCaffery, Rick (Kris) Haik and many wonderful nieces, nephews and extended family.

Mark will be missed more than words can explain. Memorial Visitation to be held Sunday, November 29,2020 from 2:00-4:00pm at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. #stronglikebull




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved