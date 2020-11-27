Mark Haik



Springfield - Mark Steven Haik passed away peacefully, at age 64, surrounded with love from his wife and three daughters.



While many knew him as a funny and handsome entrepreneur, his family knew him as a selfless, loving and dedicated husband and father, who was exponentially proud of his marriage, children and grandchildren.



His family will forever miss being serenaded by his exquisite vibrato, frantically cleaning house for his unexpected visits and infectious laughter.



He is proceeded in death by his parents, James and June Haik.



He is survived by his wife Paula, and three daughters, Raven (Scott) Cotton, children Olivia, Caroline & Maggie, Brittany (Chris) Haik and their children Madden, Carter & Charlotte, Kendra Morris (Shaun)and their children Tinslee & Judah; Paula's children Devin, Dominique and her son Mason, his brothers and sisters Pam Clark, Jimmy (Cheryl) Haik, Cyndi Haik-McCaffery, Rick (Kris) Haik and many wonderful nieces, nephews and extended family.



Mark will be missed more than words can explain. Memorial Visitation to be held Sunday, November 29,2020 from 2:00-4:00pm at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. #stronglikebull









