Mark Maloney
Springfield - Mark Maloney, age 52, of Springfield, passed away Monday, June 10th, 2019, peacefully, after a brief illness.
Mark was born March 14th, 1967 in Springfield to Charles and Darlene Maloney. He Graduated in 1986 from Kickapoo High School. He was an Employee of Walmart on South Campbell, and worked on the CAP 2 Team.
Survivors include his Parents, Charles and Jane Maloney, a Brother, Jeff Maloney, Two Sisters, Melissa Maloney, and Michelle Hart, and her Husband Brian. Also, 5 Nephews, Brayden Maloney, Keegan Hart, Jayden Hart, Devin Hart, Trevor Hart, and his Wife Danielle, and many Friends, including those at Walmart Store #444, and his favorite Dog, Katella.
No Services are planned at this time, and a Celebration of life will be at a later time.
Published in the News-Leader on June 14, 2019