|
|
Mark Steven Blevins Sr passed away on June 17, 2019 in Springfield, MO. He was born in Kansas City, MO on May 30, 1957 to George and Sheila (Gosnell) Blevins. He graduated high school from Christian Schools of Springfield in 1975. He received an associate degree from Drury University and a bachelor's degree from Allied American University. He served in the Army from 1980 to 1986. He served his community for several years in Law Enforcement until he retired in 2014. He rededicated his life and was Baptized at James River Church February 8, 2015. Mark married Karen Delp Barrett on January 24, 2019. His hobbies included fishing, horseback riding and spoiling his grandkids.
Mark is preceded in death by his mother, niece, Miranda Blevins-Brannon. He is survived by his father, wife Karen, son, Mark (Melissa) Blevins II, Robert Blevins, five grandchildren, Ella, Natalie, Mark (Tripp), Dominic and Zerena, two brothers, John and Scott, one sister, Teresa and a host of nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends he loved dearly.
Visitation for Mark will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Service will be on Monday June 24, 2019 at 11:30 am in Greenlawn Funeral Home North and burial to follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 pm with full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society, or the ().
Published in the News-Leader from June 21 to June 22, 2019