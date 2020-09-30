Mark StroudPleasant Hope - Mark Stroud, 54, of Pleasant Hope, Missouri died on September 28, 2020. Mark was born July 19, 1966 in Springfield, Missouri to Eddie and Shrevia (Highfill) Stroud. He moved around with his family while growing up as Ed, his father, worked for the railroad. As God would have it, he met his wife Cindy Quamme in Minnesota. Mark and Cindy were married July 14, 1990 at Mt. Comfort Church. Mark graduated from Drury with an associate degree in Criminal Justice. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved 1968 Camaro.He is survived by parents, Ed and Shrevia Stroud, his sisters Robin (Steve) Graham, Jennifer (Bobby) Blose; his mother and father-in-law Gary and Joan Quamme; his wife Cindy, and his very loved children James, Faith and Jessica; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law. As well as longtime friends like, Max Alleger.Mark started his law enforcement career in 1991 with the Bolivar Police Department.In 1993 he joined the Polk County Sheriff's Department where he worked until 2002. Then he joined the police department for the City of Springfield at the airport where he worked until 2012.Mark loved and respected his brothers in law enforcement. He loved to train and mentor new officers and share advice with them. He kept in touch with acquaintances from all the departments through the years, forming a bond that will last forever. Mark was the gatherer of useless information as well as being so funny and having a comeback for everything!Mark was our protector, our hero, the most honorable man we knew and was very loved.Visitation will be on Friday, October 2nd, at Greenlawn North from 6-8 pm. Graveside service at Mt. Comfort Church on Saturday, October 3rd at 11 am.