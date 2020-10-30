Mark WilliamsSpringfield - On Tuesday, October 27, 2020 Mark Edward Williams (formerly of Springfield, MO) passed away unexpectedly at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was 58 years old. Mark is survived by his wife Michele, his four children, Drew of Springfield, Missouri, Lauren of Santa Cruz, California, Brett and Luke of Charlotte, North Carolina, his parents Eddie and Louise Williams of Springfield, Missouri and his sister Debbie Williams of Springfield, Missouri.Mark was born on June 26, 1962 in Springfield, Missouri. At a young age, Mark accepted the Lord as his Savior. From childhood through young adulthood Mark attended Bellview Baptist Church where he and his family were active members. Mark attended Springfield Public Schools and graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1980. He attended classes at SMS (now Missouri State University) while beginning his career in the grocery distribution industry at Consumers Markets in Springfield. His experience and expertise took him to increasingly responsible positions in the industry at various locations and headquarters throughout the Midwest and ultimately North Carolina. His reputation and numerous awards for outstanding sales performance prepared him to become Senior Vice President of Sales and Analytics at HALO Brands in Charlotte, North Carolina.Mark lived life to the fullest with never a dull moment. He will be remembered for humorous stories and fun adventures golfing, traveling and spending time with family and friends at Table Rock Lake. Mark was a remarkable man who will be truly missed by a host of his family and friends!Visitation and Celebration of Mark's life will be on Friday, November 6th at Greenlawn Funeral Home North from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North on Saturday, November 7th at 10am. The family respectfully requests that guests observe the masking and social distancing requirements in effect.