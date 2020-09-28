1/1
Marlene Walton
Marlene Walton

Springfield - Marlene Rae Walton, 86 of Springfield passed away September 18, 2020 at her daughter's home in Springfield. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Marlene owned and operated Ozark Rentals with her husband Jack since 1980. She also started a tax preparation company with her daughter, which they ran together for many years.

Marlene enjoyed travel, casinos, loved playing cards and was an avid reader. She volunteered at the Senior Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Ryola Soderberg; husband, Jack; son, Brett; grandson, Kenneth and sisters Jean Smith and Joyce Williams.

She is survived by her children Debra Turner (Mark) of Springfield, John Walton of Seattle and Bryan Walton of Springfield; grandchildren Steven Wright, Jordan Walton and Maegan Walton, 5 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and brothers Marvin and Rocky.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2 in National Cemetery with Monsignor Thomas E. Reidy officiating.




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
September 27, 2020
Marlene was very special in my life and a life long terrific friend of my mothers. She was kind, supportive and a great card player. We will miss her .Our prayers go out to her family.
DeeDee yohn
