Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlyn Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlyn Louise Burns


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlyn Louise Burns Obituary
Marlyn Louise Burns

Springfield - Marilyn Louise Burns, was born on Sept. 24, 1930 in Springfield, MO to George W. and Mildred L. Kieffer. She was ill for a number of years until her death on January 8, 2019 at the James River Nursing and Rehabilitation Home. She was 88 years old.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Mildred Kieffer, and her younger sister, Carole Jones.

She is survived by her sister, Leigh D. Bryson, of Springfield and her brother, George A. Kieffer, of Catoosa, OK.

Marilyn attended Greenwood Laboratory School from kindergarten through high school. In high school, she was a member of the Greenwood Drum and Bugle Corp and also a member of the cheer leader squad.

After high school, Marilyn worked as receptionist for many years for Dr. Conrad, in Springfield. Later, she worked for the post office as a mail carrier until her retirement.

A memorial service for Marilyn will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now