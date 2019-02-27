|
Marlyn Louise Burns
Springfield - Marilyn Louise Burns, was born on Sept. 24, 1930 in Springfield, MO to George W. and Mildred L. Kieffer. She was ill for a number of years until her death on January 8, 2019 at the James River Nursing and Rehabilitation Home. She was 88 years old.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Mildred Kieffer, and her younger sister, Carole Jones.
She is survived by her sister, Leigh D. Bryson, of Springfield and her brother, George A. Kieffer, of Catoosa, OK.
Marilyn attended Greenwood Laboratory School from kindergarten through high school. In high school, she was a member of the Greenwood Drum and Bugle Corp and also a member of the cheer leader squad.
After high school, Marilyn worked as receptionist for many years for Dr. Conrad, in Springfield. Later, she worked for the post office as a mail carrier until her retirement.
A memorial service for Marilyn will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019