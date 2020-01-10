Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
The Shrine Mosque,
601 E. St Louis St., Lower Level.
Marshall Ralph Buffington


1944 - 2019
Marshall Ralph Buffington Obituary
Marshall Ralph Buffington

Willard - Marshall Ralph Buffington 75, Willard, MO, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born in St. Louis, MO on July 3, 1944, to Ralph and Elsie (Ferguson) Buffington. He taught Power Mechanics, Metal Working and Drafting for the Willard Public Schools for 33 years. He was a member of the Willard, MO Masonic Lodge #620 and the Eminence, MO Masonic Lodge #607. He is past master at both of these Lodges. He built a Centennial float for the Eminence Lodge and later offered it to the Willard Lodge for their Centennial. He was a member of Abou Ben Adhem Shrine for more than 25 years and YABAN, serving as President one year and Procurement Officer for at least five years. He enjoyed volunteering in the kitchen on Shrine Bingo Nights. He loved listening to The Beach Boys, Ray Stevens and music from the Fifties and Sixties. He served on the Park Board, Fire Protection Board and helped start the Willard, MO EMT program. In Eminence, he served on the board of Voice of the Ozarks and volunteered with Eminence's Senior Center, either help to cook or deliver meals to shut-ins.

Marshall was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael Stuart Buffington, father-in-law, L.W. Bartholomew, mother-in-law, Betty J. (Smith) Bartholomew, brother-in-law, Lowell Thomas Bartholomew, numerous uncles and aunts. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon (Bartholomew) Buffington, daughter, Stacia Marie Buffington, half-brother, Curtis Gore, four nephews, a niece, many cousins and scores of friends.

Memorial Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at The Shrine Mosque, 601 E. St Louis St., Lower Level. No burial is planned; his body is being cremated by Greenlawn Funeral Home North. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest MO. 1443 North Robberson Avenue, Suite 408, Springfield, MO 65802. Helpline 1-887-535-4357 or namiswmo.com/donation
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
