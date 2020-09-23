Mart Ilene (McKnight) Moore
Nixa - Mary Ilene (McKnight) Moore, born November 5, 1934 passed away September 21, 2020. Missouri native Mary Moore died peacefully at Cox South Hospital in Springfield after a lengthy period of declining health and a week-long hospitalization. She was born in Stone County, Missouri to Walter and Elsie Faye (Daugherty) McKnight and was an honor student at Cave Springs School. Mary worked for a short period of time in Monett, Missouri at the time of her marriage to Edgar Ray Moore on February 21, 1954. Their union lasted 66 years. The couple established residency in Verona, Missouri where they lived for 21 years and reared their three children before moving to Belton, South Carolina. Mary enjoyed being a homemaker and an active member of local churches. She was known for her cooking and baking. Her hobbies included gardening, reading and traveling. During retirement, Mary and her husband traveled around the United States before moving back to Missouri in 2003 to be close to family.
Mary is survived by her husband, Edgar Ray Moore, of the home and three children, Janice of Toledo, OH; Edgar of Atlanta, GA and Doug (Cathy) of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, David (Meka) of Hudson, OH, Cindy (Don) Bowers of Clemson, SC, Ian and Adam Moore of Houston, TX and four great grandchildren Lukas, Jacob, Bradley and Parker; one brother, Ralph McKnight (Ruth); one sister-in-law, Betty Killman and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother (Walter Junior); sister (Nancy) and niece (Regina).
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home East at 3540 E. Seminole Springfield, MO 65809. There will be a private graveside service on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with burial at the Crane Community Cemetery. The funeral home will be assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in honor of Mary Moore to the American Cancer Society
.