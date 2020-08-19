1/1
Martha Ann Sims
Martha Ann Sims

Springfield - Martha Sims passed away August 14, 2020 at The Manor at Elfindale. She was born August 18, 1929 in Zeigler, Illinois, to Hector and Letha Hall. She was married to Dale Sims in 1946. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

Martha was preceded in death by her son, Paul, her husband, Dale and a sister, Dorothy Baker.

She is survived by her son, David, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm at Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hazelwood Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in News-Leader from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
