Martha Black
Franklin - On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Martha (Robbins) Black, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at age 71.
Martha was born on August 2, 1948 in Derby, KS to Ralph and Clara Ethel (Garrett) Robbins. She grew up in Springfield, Missouri from the age of two, where she became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She attended Central Bible College from 1968 to 1970, where she met her husband. She married William (Bill) Black on June 20, 1970 and they had five children, Joy DeBoard, Deborah Lundstrom, Mark Black, Naomi and Jonny Edpao, Hannah and Jay Hawkins.
Martha had a passion for God and family. She was known for her constant faith in God, caring for others with her nursing skills, her uncanny ability to remember numbers and details, her punny quips, and her amazing southern fried chicken with homemade yeast cinnamon rolls. She was a prayer warrior and never doubted God would make a way!
Martha was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Ethel; her father, Ralph; her siblings, Grace, John, Mary, and Rachel. She is survived by her husband William (Bill) their five children, Joy, Deborah, Mark, Naomi and Hannah, and five grandchildren, Nathan, Joel, Meleah, Gage, and Eliza; her siblings Ruth, Elizabeth, Paul, Esther, Rebecca and David; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the Greenlawn South Funeral Home on 441 West Battlefield, Springfield, MO, 65807. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:30 pm also at Greenlawn South Funeral Home. Flowers may be sent to the Greenlawn South Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 8, 2019