Martha Jane Campbell Dameron aged 70, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away, August 27, 2020 in Lakewood, Colorado. She died from a sudden hemorrhagic stroke. Martha was born in Hannibal, Missouri, November 18,1949 to Bernice (Haas) Campbell and Edward M. Campbell. Martha graduated from Parkview High School, Springfield, Missouri in 1967. Martha graduated from Southwest Missouri State University, Class of 1972 with a degree in education. May 5th,1972, she married Roy L. Dameron.



Martha was a Professional Wedding/Portrait for 50 years. She was a Master Craftsman Photographer. Martha was past president of Missouri Professional Photographers Association. Life Time Member of the Professional Photographers Association, where she held various positions. She was co-owner of Dameron Color Labs for 40 years. Martha always had a friendly smile, a warm welcome and a loving spirit. She was an excellent listener.



Martha was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Bernice Campbell. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Roy L. Dameron, her three children Elise Ellis, son-in-law Aaron Ellis, grandchildren Andrew James and Grant Ellis, Springfield, Missouri. Wyatt Dameron, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Reece Dameron, daughter-in-law, Hanna Dameron, grandchildren Ewy and Colin Dameron, Manhattan, New York. Brother Tom Campbell and wife Barbara, Harrisonville, Missouri.



There will be an outdoor Celebration of Life Service in the Spring.



Donations to Martha's favorite charity, Ozark Food Harvest may be made in her name.









