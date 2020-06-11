Martha Louise Toft
Aurora - Martha Louise Toft, age 89, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 9:46 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. She was born September 10, 1930, in Aurora, the daughter of Morris Clinton and Dorothy Louise (Taylor) Wise Sr.
Martha was a 1949 graduate of Aurora High School. On February 15, 1953, she married Osborne "Ossie" Toft in Aurora at the First Baptist Church.
Martha and Ossie owned and operated Toft's Department Store in downtown Aurora. She was active in civic organizations such as the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, Aurora Athletic and Band Booster Club and drove the high school Tennis teams to their matches. She was a volunteer at Pate Early Childhood and was a member of the Southside Baptist Church.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Toft of Memphis, Missouri; one son, David Toft and his wife, Shelly, of Carl Junction, Missouri; one brother, John Wise and his wife, Sue, of Aurora and several nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Dorothy, granddaughter, Jordan Toft and brother, Morris Clinton Wise Jr.
A visitation under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Southside Baptist Church in Aurora with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora.
Memorial donations may be made payable to the Aurora School District for the high school Tennis program in care of the funeral home.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.