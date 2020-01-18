|
Martha Myers
Martha Myers passed away, Thursday, January 16, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born March 23, 1933, the daughter of the late Joshua and Emmer Friar who resided near Miller, Mo. She graduated from Miller High School and attended Draughon Business College in Springfield. She was united in marriage to Treacil Myers November 14, 1953 and at that time they moved to Ash Grove where he was employed.
Martha worked as a dental assistant for many years before taking a job as a secretary with the Ash Grove School System for 6 years. After leaving the school, she worked as a secretary for the Visiting Nurse Association in Springfield, where she retired in 1993 after 16 years of employment. After her retirement, she enjoyed 11 years of volunteering for Mercy Hospital, where she made many special and caring friends.
Martha was a longtime dedicated member of the United Methodist- Presbyterian Church which was very dear to her. She had a talent for cooking and baking, which she shared with family, friends, or those in need. Her traditional Christmas breakfast of quail, biscuits and gravy will be a treasured memory. Her favorite past time was fishing, she and Treacil made many fishing trips to Stockton Lake. Her grandchildren were a highlight of her life and she enjoyed attending all their activities.
Martha is survived by her husband of 66 years; children: Becky Ramsey and husband Mark, Pam Bayless and husband Don; 5 Grandchildren, Trent Ramsey and wife Jacque, Cale Ramsey and wife Brittany, Shana Ramsey, Kyra Ramsey, and Jace Bayless; two great grandchildren, Hatcher Ramsey and Haddie Ramsey all of Republic; brother-in-law, Don Myers of Carthage and sister-in-law , Laura Friar of Independence; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Joshua and Emmer Friar; infant son, Bruce Gene Myers, sisters; Dorothy Holmes, Helen Bertelsen, Bonnie Richesin, and brother Gene Friar.
Visitation will be from 1:00pm until service time on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral services will begin at 2:00pm on Tuesday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Shiloh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Martha's name to Ash Grove United Methodist-Presbyterian Church or Shiloh Cemetery and may be left at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Integrity Hospice and caretakers: Debbie Ashley, Julie and Marcy.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020