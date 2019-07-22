|
|
Martha Stewart
Rogersville - Martha Louise Stewart, 66, Rogersville, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home. Martha was preceded in death by her father and mother, Rev. Jerry and Betty Seabough, and her brother, Kenneth Seabough.
Martha was a 1971 graduate of Odessa, MO High School. She graduated from William Jewel College, Liberty, MO in May 1976, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, later earning her Master's Degree. Martha taught 1st Grade at Fordland, MO Elementary School for 23 years and retired in December 2018.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; a daughter, Heidi (George) Finn; five grandchildren: Madyson Stewart, Kaelan, Keagan, Angel and Alex Finn, Rogersville, MO; two sisters, Carolyn and Kathleen Seabough, Springfield, MO; and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019, with funeral following at 7:00 pm at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, 7405 E. Ferrell Lane, Rogersville, MO 65742; Phone 417-753-4300.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Missouri State Veterans' Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Rd, Springfield, MO 65804.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on July 22, 2019