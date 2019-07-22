Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
For more information about
Martha Stewart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Missouri State Veterans' Cemetery
5201 S. Southwood Rd
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Stewart


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Stewart Obituary
Martha Stewart

Rogersville - Martha Louise Stewart, 66, Rogersville, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home. Martha was preceded in death by her father and mother, Rev. Jerry and Betty Seabough, and her brother, Kenneth Seabough.

Martha was a 1971 graduate of Odessa, MO High School. She graduated from William Jewel College, Liberty, MO in May 1976, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, later earning her Master's Degree. Martha taught 1st Grade at Fordland, MO Elementary School for 23 years and retired in December 2018.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; a daughter, Heidi (George) Finn; five grandchildren: Madyson Stewart, Kaelan, Keagan, Angel and Alex Finn, Rogersville, MO; two sisters, Carolyn and Kathleen Seabough, Springfield, MO; and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 - 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019, with funeral following at 7:00 pm at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, 7405 E. Ferrell Lane, Rogersville, MO 65742; Phone 417-753-4300.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Missouri State Veterans' Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Rd, Springfield, MO 65804.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now