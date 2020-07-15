Martha V. Martin
Springfield - Martha Virginia Bell Martin was born to James and Olive Bell on May 7, 1930 in Macon, Missouri.
She answered the final roll call on July 11, 2020 in Port Arthur, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Martha O. Bell; brother, Stewart A. Bell; son, Paul S. Martin, two grandchildren, and her beloved husband of sixty years, Lacy C. Martin.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Sheets (Dale) of Coralville, IA; son, James B. of St Louis, MO; Carl Shawn (Debora) of Crystal Beach, TX; nine grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren.
Education included Columbus Iowa high school, BS in Education at St. Cloud Minnesota Teachers College, and a Master of Education from the University of Missouri. She taught school in Minnesota and Missouri, specializing in the teaching of English and Reading. She retired as a para-legal specializing in document control.
She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in America, where she taught Sunday school. For the past twenty years she attended Springfield First Baptist Church where she also taught Sunday School.
She was a member of the United States Women's Army Corps. She served as a troop education instructor, with a tour of duty in Yokohoma, Japan during the Korean War. She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3404, serving as a Vice Commander and Adjutant.
Memorial Services will be at the First Baptist Church, Springfield, Missouri, on Monday, July 20 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Springfield Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
Remembrances can be sent to the Encouragers Sunday School Class or Prayer Requests to First Baptist Church, 525 South Ave, Springfield, MO 65806, or via email on the church website fbcspringfield.com
.