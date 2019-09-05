|
|
Marty Anderson
Nixa - Marty Craig Anderson, 63, of Nixa, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Marty was born September 9, 1955 in Chicago Illinois, to Eldon Anderson and Marian (Dalen) Anderson. On July 12, 1980, he married RaeLynn Grivette.
He enjoyed a successful 27 year career with the Bureau of Prisons as a Warden, followed with teaching at MSU and the executive director at Alpha House for a few years before embracing retirement.
Marty enjoyed golfing, cooking, spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a very active member of the Wesley UMC and a member of the Nixa Fire Department Board.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Marian Anderson, a son, Joshua Anderson, a sister, Kathleen Michaelson, and a nephew David Michaelson.
Marty is survived by his loving wife, RaeLynn; three children, Christopher (Dawn), Derek (Jenna), and Jenna Anderson; six grandchildren, Louis, Andres, Millianna, Landen, Cora, and Hadley; a niece, Michelle Gross (Donald), and a nephew, Todd Michaelson, and many family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church located at 922 W. Republic Road Springfield, MO 65807. A Visitation will be held at 10:00 am until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 5, 2019