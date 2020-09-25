Marva HedgpethNixa - Marva June Hedgpeth, the daughter of Lois Wisner and Ted Hedgpeth, was born July 19, 1937, and was welcomed into her heavenly home on September 23, 2020. June was a lifelong resident of the Nixa area, where she lived with her mother and stepfather Warren ("Uncle Barney") Wisner. Early in her adult life she worked in a bank, and in later years was a homemaker.Marva June, Lois, and Barney were faithful members of Calvary Bible Church, and she had a great love for her long-time pastor, Joe Fahl, his wife Lois, and the members of that church. She taught little ones for years, and at times played the piano for the church. She also loved to hear Tom Rantz and the members of 4Calvary sing Southern Gospel music. Most of all, she loved and served her Lord Jesus Christ, and she longed to be with Him and her family waiting in heaven. Marva June was preceded in death by her mother, her father, and her step-father.She is survived by her Aunt Joyce Mabe, her cousin Darla and Richard Linebaugh, who, along with their children, Justin and Jordan, served as Marva Junes' caregivers. She is also survived by much-loved cousins and their families; and many, many friends.A public graveside service for Marva June Hedgpeth, age 83 of Nixa, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 27, 2020 in McConnell Cemetery, Nixa, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Pastor Hosea Bilyeu and Pastor Joe Fahl officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 A.M. - 1:30 P.M. Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. The family will not be present at visitation, however friends and family may pay their respects to Marva June in the funeral home at that time.