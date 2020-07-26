Marvin Lee Batson Sr.
Elwood, Missouri - Marvin Lee Batson Sr. of Elwood, MO west of Springfield, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 77. Marvin operated Batson Dog and Archery store for 50 years and also pastored Elwood Full Gospel Church for over 30 years.
Marvin is preceded in death by his father, Clyde; mother, Esther; brothers, Robert and James and his first wife, FayOla of over 41 years. He is survived by his second wife, Dottie; two sons, Marvin Lee and wife Sandy, Jeff and his wife Susan; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Elwood Full Gospel Church (6824 W. FR 124 Springfield, MO) on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm with a gathering of family and friends held one hour prior at 11:00 am. A burial will take place at a later day at Brookline Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in Marvin's name to Elwood Full Gospel Church.
